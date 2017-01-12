READING

29 Museum-Worthy Tattoos Inspired by Art History

Les grandes œuvres d’art sont intemporelles, transcendant ainsi les artistes qui les ont créées. Pensez à des tableaux comme la Mona Lisa de Da Vinci ou la Nuit étoilée de Van Gogh, ils sont en permanence ancré dans nos souvenirs. Leur beauté et leur importance culturelle nous inspire dans notre vie quotidienne et souvent de manière indicible. Retrouver ces œuvres en tatouages c’est un peu de l’histoire de l’art que l’on s’approprie.


Wheatfield with Crows by Van Gogh
Tattoo: Chris Walkin


Roy Lichtenstein
Tattoo: Deanna Wardin


Egon Schiele
Tattoo: Tattooist Eheon


Mutter und Tochter by Egon Schiele
Tattoo: Tattooist Eheon

Picasso
Tattoo: Olivia Harrison


Water Serpents I by Gustav Klimt
Tattoo: Alexey Buzunov


Birthday by Marc Chagall
Photo credit: @alinavstrkv


Water Serpents I and II by Gustav Klimt
Tattoo: Amanda Wachob


Jackson Pollock
Tattoo: Anton Senkov


Starry Night by Van Gogh
Tattoo: Bob Price

Picasso (left) and Matisse (right)
Photo credit: Cristina Folsom

The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai
Tattoo: Fredão Oliveira


Rothko
Tattoo: Jamie Luna

Bicycle Wheel by Marcel Duchamp
Tattoo: Lucas Cordeiro

Keith Harring
Tattoo: Megan Oliver

Banana by Andy Warhol
Photo source: Postmodernism Ruined Me


Mona Lisa by Da Vinci
Tattoo: Mr. K


Inspired by classical sculpture
Tattoo: Mr. K


Alphonse Mucha
Tattoo: Natan Alexander


Guernica by Picasso
Tattoo: Okan Uckun


Dance by Matisse
Tattoo: Omegalfa Tattoo


Da Vinci
Tattoo: Oozy


The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai
Tattoo: Oozy


Kim Hong Do
Tattoo: Oozy


Inspired by Cubism
Tattoo: Peter Aurisch

Based on The Creation of Adam by Michaelangeo
Tattoo: Phellipe Rodrigues


Judith and the Head of Holofernes by Gustav Klimt
Tattoo: Ville Prinsen

