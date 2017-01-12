29 Museum-Worthy Tattoos Inspired by Art History

Les grandes œuvres d’art sont intemporelles, transcendant ainsi les artistes qui les ont créées. Pensez à des tableaux comme la Mona Lisa de Da Vinci ou la Nuit étoilée de Van Gogh, ils sont en permanence ancré dans nos souvenirs. Leur beauté et leur importance culturelle nous inspire dans notre vie quotidienne et souvent de manière indicible. Retrouver ces œuvres en tatouages c’est un peu de l’histoire de l’art que l’on s’approprie.
Wheatfield with Crows by Van Gogh
Tattoo: Chris Walkin
Roy Lichtenstein
Tattoo: Deanna Wardin
Egon Schiele
Tattoo: Tattooist Eheon
Mutter und Tochter by Egon Schiele
Tattoo: Tattooist Eheon
Picasso
Tattoo: Olivia Harrison
Water Serpents I by Gustav Klimt
Tattoo: Alexey Buzunov
Birthday by Marc Chagall
Photo credit: @alinavstrkv
Water Serpents I and II by Gustav Klimt
Tattoo: Amanda Wachob
Jackson Pollock
Tattoo: Anton Senkov
Starry Night by Van Gogh
Tattoo: Bob Price
Picasso (left) and Matisse (right)
Photo credit: Cristina Folsom
The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai
Tattoo: Fredão Oliveira
Rothko
Tattoo: Jamie Luna
Bicycle Wheel by Marcel Duchamp
Tattoo: Lucas Cordeiro
Keith Harring
Tattoo: Megan Oliver
Banana by Andy Warhol
Photo source: Postmodernism Ruined Me
Mona Lisa by Da Vinci
Tattoo: Mr. K
Inspired by classical sculpture
Tattoo: Mr. K
Alphonse Mucha
Tattoo: Natan Alexander
Guernica by Picasso
Tattoo: Okan Uckun
Dance by Matisse
Tattoo: Omegalfa Tattoo
Da Vinci
Tattoo: Oozy
The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai
Tattoo: Oozy
Kim Hong Do
Tattoo: Oozy
Inspired by Cubism
Tattoo: Peter Aurisch
Based on The Creation of Adam by Michaelangeo
Tattoo: Phellipe Rodrigues
Judith and the Head of Holofernes by Gustav Klimt
Tattoo: Ville Prinsen
