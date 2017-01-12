29 Museum-Worthy Tattoos Inspired by Art History

Les grandes œuvres d’art sont intemporelles, transcendant ainsi les artistes qui les ont créées. Pensez à des tableaux comme la Mona Lisa de Da Vinci ou la Nuit étoilée de Van Gogh, ils sont en permanence ancré dans nos souvenirs. Leur beauté et leur importance culturelle nous inspire dans notre vie quotidienne et souvent de manière indicible. Retrouver ces œuvres en tatouages c’est un peu de l’histoire de l’art que l’on s’approprie.





Wheatfield with Crows by Van Gogh

Tattoo: Chris Walkin



Roy Lichtenstein

Tattoo: Deanna Wardin



Egon Schiele

Tattoo: Tattooist Eheon



Mutter und Tochter by Egon Schiele

Tattoo: Tattooist Eheon

Picasso

Tattoo: Olivia Harrison



Water Serpents I by Gustav Klimt

Tattoo: Alexey Buzunov



Birthday by Marc Chagall

Photo credit: @alinavstrkv



Water Serpents I and II by Gustav Klimt

Tattoo: Amanda Wachob



Jackson Pollock

Tattoo: Anton Senkov



Starry Night by Van Gogh

Tattoo: Bob Price

Picasso (left) and Matisse (right)

Photo credit: Cristina Folsom

The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai

Tattoo: Fredão Oliveira



Rothko

Tattoo: Jamie Luna

Bicycle Wheel by Marcel Duchamp

Tattoo: Lucas Cordeiro

Keith Harring

Tattoo: Megan Oliver

Banana by Andy Warhol

Photo source: Postmodernism Ruined Me



Mona Lisa by Da Vinci

Tattoo: Mr. K



Inspired by classical sculpture

Tattoo: Mr. K



Alphonse Mucha

Tattoo: Natan Alexander



Guernica by Picasso

Tattoo: Okan Uckun



Dance by Matisse

Tattoo: Omegalfa Tattoo



Da Vinci

Tattoo: Oozy



The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai

Tattoo: Oozy



Kim Hong Do

Tattoo: Oozy



Inspired by Cubism

Tattoo: Peter Aurisch

Based on The Creation of Adam by Michaelangeo

Tattoo: Phellipe Rodrigues



Judith and the Head of Holofernes by Gustav Klimt

Tattoo: Ville Prinsen