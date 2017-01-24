Kevin Frayer capture les aigles de chasse des peuples Kazaks

L’année dernière a eu lieu un festival organisé afin de préserver la chasse à l’aigle royal. Une tradition Kazak qui tend aujourd’hui à disparaître. C’est la raison pour laquelle, Kevin Frayer, photographe pour Getty Images a souhaité immortaliser cet événement.
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 30: Chinese Kazakh eagle hunters ride with their eagles during a local competition on January 30, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. The festival, organised by the local hunting community, is part of an effort to promote and grow traditional hunting practices for new generations in the mountainous region of western China that borders Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia. The training and handling of the large birds of prey follows a strict set of ancient rules that Kazakh eagle hunters are preserving for future generations. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 31: A Chinese Kazakh eagle hunter dances with horsemen before a local competition on January 31, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 29: Chinese Kazakh eagle hunter Yermazhan Beysenbay places an eagle on a perch as another eagle sits nearby outside the family house before a local competition on January 29, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 31: A Chinese Kazakh boy watches during a local eagle hunting competition on January 31, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 30: Spectators react as they watch a Chinese Kazakh eagle hunter, not seen, release his bird during a local competition on January 30, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 30: Spectators watch as an eagle flies above the crowd after it was released by a Chinese Kazakh eagle hunter, not seen, during a local competition on January 30, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 31: Chinese Kazakh eagle hunters laugh together as they rest during a local competition on January 31, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
QINGHE, XINJIANG, CHINA – JANUARY 31: A Chinese Kazakh eagle hunter releases his eagle during a local competition on January 31, 2015 in the mountains of Qinghe County, Xinjiang, northwestern China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
