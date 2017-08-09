Search Search for:

Cette gigantesque paire de pieds semble avoir éventrée le plafond. L’installation temporaire intitulée « Ego Erectus » a été créée plus tôt cette année par l’artiste Mario Mankey dans le cadre de « The Haus », un projet ambitieux entrepris par quelque 175 artistes pour transformer l’intérieur d’une banque berlinoise abandonnée de 5 étages !

