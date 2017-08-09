Cette gigantesque paire de pieds semble avoir éventrée le plafond. L’installation temporaire intitulée « Ego Erectus » a été créée plus tôt cette année par l’artiste Mario Mankey dans le cadre de « The Haus », un projet ambitieux entrepris par quelque 175 artistes pour transformer l’intérieur d’une banque berlinoise abandonnée de 5 étages !
epaselect epa05881766 Spanish artist Mario Mankey poses next to his piece ‘Ego Erectus’ as part of THE HAUS – Berlin Art Bang exhibition, in Berlin, Germany, 31 March 2017. 165 artists have worked in over 100 spaces combining various disciplines for their ideas ranging from graffiti to video installations. Every participant was given a room to develope its own art concept. Designed as a temporary exhibition THE HAUS – Berlin Art Bang project opens for public on 01 April for two months. The former bank offices will be demolished in June 2017. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Die Arbeit von Mario Mankey ist Teil der temporÃ¤ren Streetart-Ausstellung « The Haus », die in einem zum Abriss bereitem GebÃ¤ude in der NÃ¼rnberger StraÃe gezeigt wird. Berlin, MÃ¤rz 2017
