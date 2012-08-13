Rock Restaurant by zeutcher 13 août Cool 1212 Views Voici un restaurant complétement surréaliste à Zanzibar en Tanzanie, le Rock Restaurant. Similar postsThe Rock RestaurantYayoi KusamaSerbian Home Balances on a Rock zeutcher 1 COMMENT Add Comment Zanzibar Travel 14 juillet the food at the Rock Restaurant is on point. Great views also, Can’t wait to go back, Click here to cancel the reply Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec * Prévenez-moi de tous les nouveaux commentaires par e-mail. Prévenez-moi de tous les nouveaux articles par email.
1 COMMENT
Zanzibar Travel
14 juillet
the food at the Rock Restaurant is on point. Great views also,
Can’t wait to go back,