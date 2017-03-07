READING

Sony World Photography Awards 2017 Announced

Chaque année, la compétition des Sony World Photography Awards apporte une grande variété de photographies inspirantes, captivantes et émouvantes du monde entier.

“Buffalos and Stars” by Andreas Hemb

“A Country Doctor and Her Calling” by Ioana Moldovan

“Pandas Gone Wild 2” by Ami Vitale

“Inhabitants of the Empty” by Yulia Grigoryants

“Mourning Ceremony” by Emrah Karakoç

“Lady in Red” by Placido Faranda

“Raul Rodrigues Jr” by Giulia Piermartiri & Edoardo Delille

“We Are Taking No Prisoners” by Alessio Romenzi

“Caught in the Crossfire” by Ivor Prickett

“Present and Past” by Anisleidy Martínez Fonseca

“Moody” by Ann Ric

“Pumping Iron in Russia” by Eduard Korniyenko

“Lonely Tree” by Tom Jacobi

“Georgian Baptism” by Beniamino Pisati

“Metropolis” by Tavepong Pratoomwong

